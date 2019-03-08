Bray hat-trick guides Town Reserves to home win

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:35 22 September 2019

Ollie Evans receives the Man of the Match award after his fine shift in the 4-3 home win over Bovey Tracey Reserves. Picture: ETFC

Ollie Evans receives the Man of the Match award after his fine shift in the 4-3 home win over Bovey Tracey Reserves. Picture: ETFC

Exmouth Town Reserves showed great strength of character to recover from a two goal deific to beat Bovey Tracey Reserves 4-3 at Southern Road.

Town made a miserable start, were second best in every department, and soon found themselves two goals down.

However, albeit against the run of play, Tom Bray took the ball off the toes of the Bovey centre back before finding the back of the visitors net.

Bray scored again and Town trooped off at the break feeling much happier with themselves at 2-2.

The second half saw a much improved show from Town and it was fitting that Bray, who had begun the comeback, scored again to complete his hat-trick and see Town into a 3-2 lead.

Now playing with confidence, Oli Evans played a 'peach' of a pass to give Josh Gresham the chance to score - something he did with aplomb!

Bovey hit back and their direct approach did give cause to some nervous moments in the Town defence, but other than a late penalty, awarded when Town stopped Nick Eveleigh felled an attacker in the area, the visitors were kept at arms length through the closing stages and the final whistle came to loud cheers from another good turnout of home support.

