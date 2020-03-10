Advanced search

Bray goal is 'high point' in Town Reserves' away defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:14 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 10 March 2020

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves shipped four second half goals on their way to a 5-2 defeat on their visit to Liverton to contest a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East fixture.

Playing against a fierce wind in the first half, Town tried manfully to get the ball down and play a passing game.

However, in such conditions this was not always the best policy, but Town matched the home side in terms of creating chances in the first half, a period that ended with the score level at 1-1.

It was Town who scored first with Josh Gresham netting from close range on the half hour.

Parity was swiftly restored though, with Liverton's 'direct' approach causing the Town back line some problems.

Given that they had played the entire first half into the elements, logic said the second half would be a lot more comfortable for Town.

However, the home side's style of play, on the day, suited the conditions better and they dominated from first whistle to last scoring four goals to take the points.

There was one high-point for Town in the second half and was when substitute Ollie Bray arrowed a sweet strike into the top corner of the net.

In general, though, this was a 'disappointing day at the office' for the Town second string.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man cleared of raping woman in alleyway

Exeter Crown Court.

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Exmouth’s Doris celebrates turning 100

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town assistant manager on the Saturday’s seven goal success

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Webb wins East Devon ladies 16-hole stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Harrier Samuel Kelly second in the 2020 Grizzly

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0121 Picture: Terry Ife

Frazer scores a hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-12s net Plate final berth

Brixington Blues Under-12s. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY

Madeira ladies quartet of Jan, Janet, Joy and skip Catherine crowned Devon champions

Madeira quartet after the Devon Fours finals success. Picture JEAN HEALEY
Drive 24