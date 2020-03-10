Bray goal is 'high point' in Town Reserves' away defeat

Football corner flag. Ref exsp 7253-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves shipped four second half goals on their way to a 5-2 defeat on their visit to Liverton to contest a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Playing against a fierce wind in the first half, Town tried manfully to get the ball down and play a passing game.

However, in such conditions this was not always the best policy, but Town matched the home side in terms of creating chances in the first half, a period that ended with the score level at 1-1.

It was Town who scored first with Josh Gresham netting from close range on the half hour.

Parity was swiftly restored though, with Liverton's 'direct' approach causing the Town back line some problems.

Given that they had played the entire first half into the elements, logic said the second half would be a lot more comfortable for Town.

However, the home side's style of play, on the day, suited the conditions better and they dominated from first whistle to last scoring four goals to take the points.

There was one high-point for Town in the second half and was when substitute Ollie Bray arrowed a sweet strike into the top corner of the net.

In general, though, this was a 'disappointing day at the office' for the Town second string.