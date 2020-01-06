Advanced search

Bowyer stars as Diprose is spot on in Budleigh U18s cup win over Clyst Valley

PUBLISHED: 09:01 06 January 2020

Budleigh Under-18s scoring a penalty during the Devon Cup win over Clyst Valley. Picture: ALAN DIPROSE

Budleigh Salterton Under-18s made progress in the Devon County Cup in the most exciting of circumstances, winning a penalty shoot-out to see off Clyst Valley after a compelling cup tie at Greenway Lane ended 2-2, writes SpursTom.

The 'thrilling' nature of the contest came in the shoot-out which saw 16 penalties taken before Sam Diprose held his nerve to slot from the spot and see the Robins into the next round courtesy of a 5-4 shoot-out score.

In a first half dominated by the visitors, playing much better as an outfit, it was surprising to see them carry only a 40th minute one goal lead from Adam Tooze into the interval.

When Noah Northcott made it 2-0 on 61 minutes, the expectation was of Clyst Valley to go on and win the tie.

However, the Robins dug deep and halved the deficit in the 62nd minute through Matt Miller.

Nine minutes later Ben Lucas scored to level things up and, two minutes later the visitors were reduced to 10 men as a result of a red card.

Neither side held back in what remained of the tie and throughout extra-time and, but for a splendid save from Robins keeper Ryan Bowyer, the tie would not have gone to the shoot-out.

In the shoot-out two home heroes emerged! The first was glovesman Bowyer who made three superb saves and the other was 'cool hand' Sam Diprose who held his nerve to score the 16th spot kick to launch wild scenes of celebration amongst the home players and supporters.

The outstanding outfield players for Budleigh were midfielders Joshua Bunn and Liam O'Brien and the Man of the Match was undoubtedly excellent glovesman Ryan Bowyer.

Most Read

‘Roman soldier’ entertains Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

Historian John Smith in his authentic Roman legionary uniform. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

East Devon MP Simon Jupp looks ahead to 2020

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth songwriter, John Greenslade, reaches semi-finals of the UK Songwriting Contest

John Greenslade. Picture: Courtesy of John Greenslade

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

