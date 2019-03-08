Bowyer hat-trick as new Budleigh U15 team start with impressive show

Former Budleigh Salterton players Luke Kelsall, Scott Howarth and Wayne Rowsell have put together an Under-15 team to represent the club in the Exeter & District Youth League, writes SpursTom.

It is hoped these lads will go on and one day play in the Budleigh first team.

The new Robins' team could not have made a better start to the new term as they won 9-1 at Honiton Town.

It was the home side who scored first, albeit with a goal that came against the run of play as early as the 10th minute.

This sparked a response from Budleigh which was as clinical as it was impressive! It took the Robins just a single minute to restore parity as Tom Rowsell applied a neat finish following some excellent approach play by Sizid Haque.

Once level, Budleigh played with increased confidence and goals from Alex Bowyer, Devon Toms and Charlie Precious saw them into the half-time break with a 4-1 lead.

The second half of the contest was a one-sided affair and only some superb goalkeeping from then home glovesman kept the score to nine.

Alex Bowyer scored twice more to complete his hat-trick and the other second half goals were scored by Charlie Precious, Tom Rowsell and Theo Winter as the Robins wrapped up a thoroughly convincing first outing of the new campaign.

It was hat-trick scorer Alex Bowyer was named the Ribins' Man of the Match.

Budeigh: Tom Delpi, Kyle Stevens, Cabel Kelsall, Devon Toms, Lewis Beer, Wilfred Bryant, Tom Rowsell, Sizid Haque, Charlie Precious, Alex Bowyer, Joe Gosling, Tom Waiton, Jake Howarth, Theo Winter.

The Under-15s who had a bye in the opening round of last weekend's County Cup, are back in action this coming Saturday (September 28) when they entertain Moors Youth Hawks at Greenway Lane in a League Cup tie.