Bown goal is contender for East Budleigh ‘goal of the season’

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK Copyright: I Hitchcock 2018

East Budleigh Reserves racked up double figures as they defeated Kenn Valley United 10-0 in a Macron League Division Seven meeting at Vicarage Road, writes Mark Auton.

Mark Bown produced a sensational volley from all of 40 yards, with the last kick of the game, as the Jays completed a season’s double over the opposition, who they beat 10-1 in the first meeting between the teams this season.

The only surprise on the day was that it took Budleigh 17 minutes to hit the front, with Matt Tidmarsh setting up Morgan Pearce for the opener.

Six minutes later Pearce turned provider for Jack Hocking to notch the first of his four, before a good team goal involving Lewis Fletcher, Pearce and Marc Bowles led to Hocking making it three.

Five minutes from the break, Jamie Cardwell was on target when latching on to a ball fed in from Craig Leaman.

In these situations everybody wants to score and Budleigh were getting frustrated, trying to walk the ball into the net!

However, in the 68th minute the floodgates opened as Tidmarsh drilled home a smart strike to make it five. A quarter of an hour from time Pearce produced another quality finish for the sixth, before two goals in two minutes from Hocking, the first a well-struck shot from the edge of the box and the second a header when set up by Pearce to make it eight. Number nine arrived from a Pearce corner with Luke Kelsall turning the ball in after Bown had played it towards goal and the last word went to Bown, who picked up a clearance from the visiting keeper, controlled it and volleyed back over his head and into the net giving him the Man of the Match award for goal of the season so far.

On Saturday (April 6) Budleigh are again at home against neighbours Otterton (3pm), before taking on Seaton Reserves on Sunday in the Golesworthy Cup (2pm)

Meanwhile, the East Budleigh first team were beaten 5-2 at Newton St Cyres in a Division Three encounter. Dan Atkinson and Tom Chuldey grabbed consolation goals for a Budleigh side who will hope for better at Kentisbeare on Saturday, where there is a 1pm start time for their Grandisson Cup tie.