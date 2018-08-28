Bochenski brace secures Under-11 cup semi-final place for Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues Under-9s after their victory that booked their place in the semi-finals of the U9 League Cup. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

After their league game was called off the week before, Brixington Blues U11s were in cup action with a trip to Exeter to meet Heavitree with the prize for the winners being a place in the semi-finals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues, who won the cup last year as an Under-10 outfit, started brightly and looked particularly good down the flanks where Finlay Elvin and Billy McBryan looked threatening.

The opening goal arrived in the 20th minute. Elvin played a through-ball that released Troy Jackson and he used a combination of strength and composure to outmuscle a defender and get his shot away that beat the goalkeeper inside his post.

With Alfie Hurst and Eden Woodhall combining well in the Blues defence, the chances for the Heavies were few and far between. On the odd occasions that the defence was breached, Blues goalkeeper Coby Smith displayed excellent positional sense and was quick to react to situations, quickly coming out of his area when needed to make clearances.

It was Elvin and goal scorer Jackson who combined well on the left wing to set up the second before the break, Jackson delivering the ball to the feet of Nathan Bochenski, whose first touch shot rocketed into the corner to double the lead!

Ten minutes into the second half the game was effectively over as a contest as Bochenski picked up the ball on the edge of the area and, with some delightful movement, he created enough space to despatch a killer shot, low and hard, into the corner of the net leaving the Heavitree glovesman no chance.

That proved to be the final goal of a good contest, leaving Blues deserved winners and able to look forward to another cup semi-final.