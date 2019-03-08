Advanced search

Blues U16 girls into league cup final after thrilling win

PUBLISHED: 13:39 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 21 March 2019

Action from the Brixington Blues U16 girls cup win over Crediton. Picture DONNA ROBERTS

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s girls booked a place in the Devon Girls League Cup final as they came back from 2-1 to win a thrilling semi-final against Crediton 3-2.

In what was a thrilling contest, one in which both sides contributed, Blues did hold the upper hand for long periods, but were unable to find finishing to match what was some terrific approach play. Indeed, on another day, Blues might well have ended up with double figures!

As for the three goals the Blues girls scored, two of them were scored by Molly Howlett and the other was netted by Mia Preston.

In the final, which is to be played in Tiverton, the Blues girls will meet Moors.

It’s all bubbling up for what could be a glorious end to the campaign for the Blues girls who are in action this coming Saturday (March 23) when they venture to Paignton to play in the Futsall South West Finals. Blues are the Devon champions and, on Saturday, they will be going head-to-head with the champions of Gloucester and Cornwall to see who goes forward to the Southern Finals being held in Birmingham.

Whoever prevails at Birmingham will then head for the national finals being held at the home of the FA at St George’s Park.

