Blues U10s into cup semi-final thanks to glovesman Evan Clark

Brixington Blues Under-10s booked a semi-final berth in the Exeter and District Youth League Cup after coming out on top in a penalty shoot-out against Heavitree.

The Blues started well. A terrific shot from Harry Tooby was kept out by a splendid save from the Heavies goalkeeper, and with Oliver Dawkins in sparkling form in the middle of the pitch, Blues enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball. But Heavitree are a good side and it was they who fashioned the next chance, drawing a fine save out of Blues glovesman Evan Clark followed by some good defending from Frank Shelton.

The deadlock was broken when Heavitree struck with a well-worked goal.

Blues responded well and, after some fine approach play by Harry Tooby and great work from Oliver Dawkins, the ball fell to Harry Batten, who saw his long-range strike well saved.

It was no more than Blues deserved when they equalised. It came from a set piece with Harry Batten delivering a well-flighted corner that was headed home by Harry Tooby.

Ryan McCann had a great game at the base of the Blues midfield, but, as the clock ticked down, the tension grew!

The Blues started to string together some lovely passing, but neither team could carve out a clear-cut chance. The Blues made some changes with Charlie Cain, Isaac Wykes and Josh Lawrence coming on to freshen things up.

Josh Lawrence hassled the opposition’s defence and Isaac Wykes looked dangerous feeding the ball to Ned O’Mahoney whose brilliant long shot bounced off the bar with Isaac Wykes hitting the bar himself moments later just before the whistle was blown.

Extra-time saw the tension continue! Charlie Cain impressed in the Blues defence, while Isaac Wykes made a brilliant run around two players down the right before, as play switched from end to end, Frank Shelton made a great tackle to clear a late Heavitree threat.

With no further goals in extra-time, the tie had to be settled by a penalty shoot-out.

Heavitree were first up and Evan Clark dived the right way and made a great save. Harry Batten then tucked his kick away before, from the second Heavies spot kick, young Clark, who initially dived the opposite way to where the ball was heading, made a magnificent stop with his feet.

That all meant that a successful second kick for Blues would win it and up stepped Ned O’Mahoney to hammer the ball homer to seal a thrilling win for his side.

Blues: Harry Tooby, Ryan McCann, Frank Shelton, Ned O’Mahoney, Charlie Cain, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Josh Lawrence, Evan Clark, Isaac Wykes.