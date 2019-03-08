Blues boys win shoot-out to secure Under-10s League Cup final slot

Brixington Blues won a penalty shoot-out to book a place in the final of the Exeter District Youth League Under-10s cup final.

The young Blues and Stoke Hill were locked at 0-0 after extra-time when the contest was decided by a shoot-out, one won 3-2 by Blues.

Blues began the cup tie on the front foot with Harry Batten and Harry Tooby combining well down the right flank. At the back, Ryan McCann served up some excellent defending while goalkeeper Evan Clark showed safe hands and good distribution. Ned O’Mahoney played in Tooby, who fired just wide and, as play switched from end to end, Clark made a fine save to deny Stoke Hill.

A terrific Oliver Dawkins long throw then set up a chance for Batten, who saw his snap shot well saved. Josh Lawrence came on for Harry Tooby and immediately made his presence felt, while Frank Shelton made two great tackles to keep the Blues on level terms at half-time.

Isaac Wykes came on in the second half and his strength and speed started to open up a few opportunities for Blues, but it was another fine Clark save that kept the game still seeking its first goal. Ned O’Mahoney’s long-range shot almost won it for the Blues after it was dropped by the keeper and almost rolled over line, but he recovered it at the last minute to take the game to extra time!

Extra time was a tense affair with both sides battling but not wanting to make a mistake and so the contest moved into a penalty shoot-out.

Blues took the first spot kick with Batten drilling the ball home. Stoke then netted their first, but it was advantage Blues after a nerveless O’Mahoney tucked his kick away. It was then 2-2 as, despite Clark getting a hand to the kick, it was too powerful.

Next up for Blues was McCann, and he scored to make it 3-2. Stoke had to score – but their player sent the ball over the bar to launch big celebrations for Blues, who will contest the final next month against North Tawton.

Blues: Evan Clark, Ryan McCann, Frank Shelton, Ned O’Mahoney, Charlie Cain, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Josh Lawrence, Harry Tooby and Isaac Wykes.