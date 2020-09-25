Blues boys make winning start as goals from O’Mahoney and Vine see off Stoke Hill

The Brixington Blues Under-12s who launch a new Exeter & District Youth League season this Saturday. Picture; BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s made a winning start to the new Exeter & District Youth League season with a 2-1 success against Exeter-based Stoke Hill.

Blues began the match well and only the frame of the goal denied them an early score with a fine run and cross from Harry Batten ending with a Ben Vines strike coming back off the upright.

On the opposite flank Oliver Dawkins impressed and, with Ryan McCann winning his tackles in midfield and Josh Lawrence running at the opposition’s defence at every opportunity there was an inevitability about the arrival of the opening goal!

It came when Ned O’Mahoney intercepted the ball from a Stoke Hill goal kick, took on, and beat, two defenders before ‘passing’ the ball into the corner of the net to fire Blues ahead.

Ben Vines had a wonderful game with his pace and pressure causing major problems for the opposition’s defence and the Blues also defended well as a group when Stoke Hill attacked.

Evan Clark was confident and commanding in goal and his distribution was first class all game long.

A single goal lead was doubled when the Stoke Hill goalkeeper ‘spilled’ the ball and Vine pounced to stab it home.

Stoke hit back, but were unable to get any change out of the impressive defending of Harper Phillips and, when they did get past him, Blues goalkeeper Clark made a superb save to see his team into the break with their 2-0 lead intact.

Early in the second half some fine close control from Isaac Wykes ended with the ball finding Batten out on the right and when he crossed Sonny Rowsell was crowded out before he could his shot away.

Stoke grew in confidence, but again were denied by fine defending from Phillips and Frank Shelton while second half goalkeeper Taylor Westaway dealt confidently with anything that came his way.

At the other end of the pitch an O’Mahoney free-kick was tipped round his post by the Stoke glovesman, but minutes later it was 2-1 with Stoke netting following a slick counter-attack.

That set up something of a grandstand finish during which time the Blues defence showed just how disciplined and controlled they can be, particularly with the impressive defensive tackling of Phillips and McCann.

At the other end of the pitch Batten went close once more to adding to the Blues tally.

Blues: Evan Clarke, Taylor Westaway, Frank Shelton, Harper Phillips, Ryan McCann, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O’Mahoney, Josh Lawrence, Isaac Wykes, Ben Vines, Sonny Rowsell