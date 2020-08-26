Blues boys enjoy clean sheet success at Colyton with fine all-round shift

Brixington Blues U12s before their pre-season game at Axminster. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-12s were 2-0 winners when they visited Colyton for a friendly encounter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues, with Oliver Dawkins, Ben Vines, Harper Phillips and Isaac Wykes all impressing in the early exchanges.

Colyton had their moments and Blues ‘keeper Evan Clark made a good save before, at the other end of the pitch Ned O’Mahoney and Harry Batten linked well prior to Josh Lawrence netting – only to be denied by a flag for off-side.

Colyton again looked to get on the front fot, but they got little change out of the Blues back line in which Harper Phillips and Frank Shelton shone.

Taylor Westaway had his turn in goal and made a really brave save at the feet of a home striker before, minutes later, Blues took the lead when Ben Vines beat his player down the left, cut in on goal and rifled it home.

Josh Lawrence had a fabulous shot well saved and Isaac Wykes tried to curl one in, but it was tipped around the post. Just before half-time the Blues won a free-kick and a superbly struck shot from O’Mahoney came back off the crossbar!

After the break Blues dominated with Frank Shelton distributing the ball well from the back while O’Mahoney and Batten both got plenty of good crosses into the area.

At the back, Phillips cut out danger time and time again and Harley Westaway was rock solid.

O’Mahoney put Josh Lawrence clean through on goal, but again the frame of the goal came to the home team’s rescue!

Blues again went mighty close when young Batten showed great skill to take on and pass three home players before getting a shot away that drew a fine save from the Colyton goalkeeper.

The Blues pressure continued and they did eventually get the second goal that their adventurous play deserved with O’Mahoney executing a terrific lobbed shot that completed the scoring.

Late on a wonderful save from Evan Clark ensured that Blues returned to Exmouth with a clean sheet success.

Brixington Blues: Evan Clark, Taylor Westawa, Frank Shelton, Harper Phillips, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O’Mahoney, Josh Lawrence, Isaac Wykes, Ben Vines, Harley Westaway.