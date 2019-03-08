Advanced search

Blackpool-based Exmouth Town fan sponsors two of the Southern Road players

PUBLISHED: 17:38 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 28 August 2019

Blackpool-based Exmouth Town fan Simon 'Bully' Bull with Town striker Jordan Harris, who is providing the player sponsorship for. Picture MARTIN COOK

Blackpool-based Exmouth Town fan Simon 'Bully' Bull with Town striker Jordan Harris, who is providing the player sponsorship for. Picture MARTIN COOK

One Exmouth Town supporter has taken out match sponsorship of two Town players.

Blackpool-based Exmouth Town fan Simon 'Bully' Bull with Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell, who he is providing the player sponsorship for. Picture MARTIN COOKBlackpool-based Exmouth Town fan Simon 'Bully' Bull with Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell, who he is providing the player sponsorship for. Picture MARTIN COOK

Long term fan of the Southern Road side, Simon Bull is sponsoring both goalkeeper Robbie Powell and striker Jordan Harris.

'Bully', as the Town supporter is more affectionately know, lives in Blackpool and he travelled from Lancashire to support Town in their FA Cup tie at Yate Town.

Speaking about the sponsorships, 'Bully' said: I have dedicated many an hour to the Exmouth Town Football Club cause. First as a player, mainly in the second team, then working on the ground and then taking on the physio role and this seemed a great way of continuing my support of a very special football club."

Town's Martin Cook says: "Clearly, you can take the bauy out of Exmouth, but you can't take Exmouth out of the Bauy ..! It really is great to see Town supporters far and wide getting behind the club with this sort of sponsorship support."

Details of player sponsorship can be found on the club website or by contacting Andy Rawlings on 07872 174494.

