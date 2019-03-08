Advanced search

Birthday boy Mancuso sparkles as Exmouth Spartans make Bill Slee Cup progress

PUBLISHED: 10:18 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 08 September 2019

Archant

Exmouth Spartans made Bill Slee Cup progress after a 6-1 win over East Budleigh.

It was against the run of play that Spartans struck first, with Dan Fulls netting form a penalty awarded when a Ben Coll shot was handled in the area.

East Budleigh levelled through a Jack Howarth header from a corner, but Spartans shuffled their midfield pack and soon began to take charge, deservedly regaining the lead when a Collins shot was deflected to the feet of Carl Connor who rifled it home.

The lead was extended when, from an East Budleigh corner, Spartans broke with pace and, when Rob Welsman played in Fulls he made no mistake.

Unlike in their previous outing, Spartans began the second half as they had ended the first and, when Gibson pulled the ball back, Welsman scored at the second time of asking.

Danny Gould replaced Collins and shortly after joining the action sent Harris away down the wing and he provided the 'assist' for Gibson to make it 5-1.

The final two substitutions saw Hodge and debutant Tom Chudley introduced and thre pair made an instant impact with Welsman teeing up Hodge to complete the scoring.

The Spartans Man of the Match award went to 'birthday boy' Marco Mancuso for yet another solid performance in midfield.

Spartans: Jack Walsh, Jordan Bennington, Matt Amor, Alex Coull, Ben Collins, Marco Mancuso, Kyle Harris, Billy Gibson, Carl Connor, Rob Welsman, Dan Fulls

Subs: Danny Gould, Brandon Hodge and Tom Chudley

