Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Birthday boy Howard nets twice for East Budleigh in derby win

PUBLISHED: 09:07 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 31 January 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

In what was a feisty Macron League Division Three encounter, it was East Budleigh who deservedly ran out comfortable 5-0 winners in their home local derby meeting with Otterton, writes Mark Auton.

The visitors could not live with Budleigh in the first half hour and their aggressive mindset worked against them as they were reduced to ten men before the break.

Budleigh began well and Otterton struggled against the pace of Jacob Rice and George Harris and it was the former who swept Budleigh into a 12th minute lead with a very accomplished finish.

The Jays were passing the ball around well; Harris was denied when latching on to a fine pass from Hugo Demetre, whilst Dan Atkinson saw the away stopper prevent him from number two when set up by Rice. The game was always on a knife edge and it was eleven versus ten before the break as the Otters’ Karl Riddell picked up a second yellow. There was still time for Matt Jones and Liam Mabin to combine as Demetre also went close. Otterton were better after the break, concentrating on playing football rather than kicking lumps out of Budleigh, but rarely threatened as Jones, Steve Hitchcock and Darren Everest protected keeper Dean Rawlings well.

With 65 minutes on the clock, Jack Howarth, Rice and Liam Matthew were all involved as Atkinson made it 2-0.

Nine minutes later it was three; Demetre picked up a throw from Everest before finding Howarth, who squared for Atkinson to get his second.

Budleigh struck twice more late on; Atkinson returned the favour for Howarth, who at the second attempt added a birthday goal, before Rice made it five.

In what was another excellent team effort Atkinson took the Man of the Match award, pipping Rice and Everest.

This Saturday Budleigh host Winchester at Vicarage Road (kick-off 3pm).

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

Snow has settled on Woodbury Common. Picture: Dan Wilkins.

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

Theo Jones (inset) has been nominated for an oscar for his work on Christopher Robin. Picture: Theo Jones and Disney

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

25/01/2019. PIC AMY STANFORD - 07828 941706. Taylor Wimpey Plumb Park apprentices. From left are; Ian Perkins, Josh Parsons-Dearing, Thomas Wright, Kaden Hayman and Max Turner.

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Snow is falling across Devon - your guide to the next 48 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Budleigh man heading to Hollywood after Oscar nomination

#includeImage($article, 225)

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

#includeImage($article, 225)

New apprentices for Plumb Park development

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Fox impresses as Brixington Blues U14s net point

Action from Brixington Blues Under-14s. Picture BBFC

East Devon three-ball Stableford success for trio

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Artisan Golf Club is looking for new members

golf generic picture

Birthday boy Howard nets twice for East Budleigh in derby win

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s Hunted

Fugitives from the current series. Left to right: Nick, Matt, Jess, Ismail, Nathanael, Frank, Emma, Harry, Loren and Paul.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists