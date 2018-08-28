Birthday boy Howard nets twice for East Budleigh in derby win

In what was a feisty Macron League Division Three encounter, it was East Budleigh who deservedly ran out comfortable 5-0 winners in their home local derby meeting with Otterton, writes Mark Auton.

The visitors could not live with Budleigh in the first half hour and their aggressive mindset worked against them as they were reduced to ten men before the break.

Budleigh began well and Otterton struggled against the pace of Jacob Rice and George Harris and it was the former who swept Budleigh into a 12th minute lead with a very accomplished finish.

The Jays were passing the ball around well; Harris was denied when latching on to a fine pass from Hugo Demetre, whilst Dan Atkinson saw the away stopper prevent him from number two when set up by Rice. The game was always on a knife edge and it was eleven versus ten before the break as the Otters’ Karl Riddell picked up a second yellow. There was still time for Matt Jones and Liam Mabin to combine as Demetre also went close. Otterton were better after the break, concentrating on playing football rather than kicking lumps out of Budleigh, but rarely threatened as Jones, Steve Hitchcock and Darren Everest protected keeper Dean Rawlings well.

With 65 minutes on the clock, Jack Howarth, Rice and Liam Matthew were all involved as Atkinson made it 2-0.

Nine minutes later it was three; Demetre picked up a throw from Everest before finding Howarth, who squared for Atkinson to get his second.

Budleigh struck twice more late on; Atkinson returned the favour for Howarth, who at the second attempt added a birthday goal, before Rice made it five.

In what was another excellent team effort Atkinson took the Man of the Match award, pipping Rice and Everest.

This Saturday Budleigh host Winchester at Vicarage Road (kick-off 3pm).