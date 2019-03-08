Bilcock free-kick nets another clean-sheet pre-season victory for Exmouth Town
PUBLISHED: 13:35 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 25 July 2019
Exmouth Town made it four wins from four pre-season games - and they have yet to concede a goal - after a 1-0 Southern Road win over an Exeter City XI, writes John Dibsdall.
The League Two outfit fielded a young City XI for the warm-up game and, as you would expect from a professional academy club, they played some neat controlled football.
The game was without a goal after a entertaining - and close - first 45 minutes, but the deadlock was broken early in the second half by a stunning free-kick taken by Adam Bilcock.
The set-piece was awarded when Town hit man Ace High was pulled back when clear on goal leaving the referee no option, but to show young City defender Cheick Diabate a straight red.
Up stepped Bilcock to rifle the ball home for what was to be the only goal of a contest witnessed by just over 300 people.
Before kick-off all present took part in a minute's applause for Frank Delling who recently passed away.
Frank had been a real character on the local football scene and had played in a veteran's match at St James Park to celebrate his 80th birthday! Look out for a tribute to Frank in the next edition of the Exmouth Journal - out next on Wednesday, July 31.
Town are back in pre-season action on Saturday (July 27) when they entertain Bodmin Town at Southern Road (3pm).