Big day of action for local football and cricket clubs

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A look at local football and cricket action for the first Saturday of September

The first Saturday of September is a big sporting one locally with opening matches in a new South West Peninsula League football season and Tolchards Devon League semi-final cricket matches.

Football

Axminster Town , Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town all have home matches in the SWP League Premier East.

Tiger Way plays host to Axminster Town and opening day visitors Dartmouth . The two sides did not meet last term as both the league games were set to be played after the season came to a premature end.

Honiton Town entertain Holsworthy at Mountbatten Park - the Hippos beat the North Devon men home and away last season and will be looking to get off to a winning start.

Sidmouth Town shared four goals with Plymouth Marjon in the one meeting between the Vikings and the students last season.

The sides meet at Manstone Lane with Town, like East Devon ’s other two teams, hoping to get the new campaign off to a winning start.

All three SWP League games being played in East Devon have 3pm starts.

All three East Devon-based teams are in midweek action next week with Honiton Town first in action when they go to Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday and the following night Sidmouth Town travel to Newton Abbot Spurs while Axminster Town are at home to Elmore.

Cricket

Saturday sees the semi-finals of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition and top billing locally goes to the tie in Plymouth where Sidmouth will be looking to win to secure a place in the final seven days later.

If Sidmouth do win in Plymouth then the following weekend they will take on either Heathcoat or Bradninch.

Sidbury will contest their semi-final at home to Buckland Monachorum and, if they are successful, then a week later they will meet with Bridestowe II or Cheriton Fitzpaine.

In a bid to ‘keep teams playing’ the Devon League has also confirmed a number of other group ‘semi-finals’ - these for teams who asked to be considered and, in terms of local teams; Ottery St Mary will entertain Shaldon Optimistics on Saturday and, if they win that they will play the winners of the Cullompton versus Whimple match in a ‘final’ seven days later.

Ottery St Mary II are also in action, they take on Topsham St James 1st XI at Kenn and they will play the winners of the other semi-final in that group which is between Thorverton II and Exeter III.

Sidmouth II will entertain Clyst St George at the Fortfield and, if they win that game they will take on one of Bovey Tracey II and Plymstock, who meet in the other semi-final.