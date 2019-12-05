Beverley nets superb goal as Town Under-16s exit cup at quarter-final stage

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s went out of the Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup beaten 4-1 by Alphington.

The Exeter side are certainly a powerful outfit and have been beaten only once in then past three years so this was always going to be a tough ask for the Town youngsters.

However, Town gave as good as they got for much of the first hour of what was an intriguing contest.

The Alphas' took a first half lead, but Town were level thanks to a superb 30-yard curling strike from forward Ethan Beverley and half-time arrived with honours even at 1-1.

Only the depth of the crossbar denied Town an early second half lead; Harry Bennett's strike coming back off the frame of the goal and it was somewhat against the run of play when the Exeter side took a 2-1 lead on the hour mark.

As Town chased a second of their own they were opened up twice more inside the final five minutes to give Alphington a place in the semi-finals of the cup via a score line that certainly did not reflect the closeness of the contest.