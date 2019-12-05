Advanced search

Beverley nets superb goal as Town Under-16s exit cup at quarter-final stage

PUBLISHED: 12:59 05 December 2019

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s went out of the Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup beaten 4-1 by Alphington.

The Exeter side are certainly a powerful outfit and have been beaten only once in then past three years so this was always going to be a tough ask for the Town youngsters.

However, Town gave as good as they got for much of the first hour of what was an intriguing contest.

The Alphas' took a first half lead, but Town were level thanks to a superb 30-yard curling strike from forward Ethan Beverley and half-time arrived with honours even at 1-1.

Only the depth of the crossbar denied Town an early second half lead; Harry Bennett's strike coming back off the frame of the goal and it was somewhat against the run of play when the Exeter side took a 2-1 lead on the hour mark.

As Town chased a second of their own they were opened up twice more inside the final five minutes to give Alphington a place in the semi-finals of the cup via a score line that certainly did not reflect the closeness of the contest.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Its official – Exmouth opticians is ‘best of the best’

Mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein celebrate with staff at Boots Opticians. Picture: Sarah Mendham

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Its official – Exmouth opticians is ‘best of the best’

Mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein celebrate with staff at Boots Opticians. Picture: Sarah Mendham

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town versus Hallen - lunchtime promotion in the bar ahead of the big game

Exmouth Town versus Honiton Town preview. Picture ARCHANT

Give cats in care some festive treats with Axhayes’ Santa Paws appeal

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Roberts with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

What is the best Christmas film? Election candidates pick their favourites

Election candidates in East Devon have been picking their favourite Christmas films. Picture: publicity shots

Withycombe plotting to make it ‘a perfect ten’ when they host Totnes on Saturday (2.30pm)

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2780. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists