Beverley nets as Brixington Blues U14s edge out Sidmouth Warriors

PUBLISHED: 09:18 20 January 2019

Joel Knott in action for Brixington Blues U14s. Picture DAVID HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14s good value for their 1-0 win over Sidmouth Warriors, when the teams met to contest an Exeter and District Youth League fixture.

Blues made a bright start and it was they who fashioned the first effort on goal – Ethan Beverley forcing the Warriors glovesman into a smart save.

Sidmouth Warriors gave as good as they got in the early exchanges and would surely have opened the scoring but for a wonderful ‘goal-saving’ tackle by Blues skipper Jake Haggerty.

Minutes later, as the game switched from end to end, Thomas Rowsell won the ball and released Elliott Bowyer. Bowyer looked to play in Beverley, but the ball was claimed by a Warriors player only for Ben Geare to immediately win it back and send Jack Drew-Cull away and he rifled the ball just wide of the mark.

The next Blues raid saw Zac Brown draw a super save from the Warriors goalkeeper before the game’s one and only goal arrived.

It was a clever one-two between skipper Haggerty and Joel Knott that ended with the ball going out to Drew-Cull and, when he crossed into the area, Beverley met the ball with crispest of left foot volleys to see the ball nestle in the back of the Warriors’ net!

Early in the second half a brave headed clearance from Reece Alexander cleared the danger when Warriors delivered a good corner.

At the other end of the pitch, Oliver Bradley took a pass from Knott and his first touch was excellent, enabling him to create time for a shot that flew just wide of the mark.

The next Blues attack came after some good pressing of the ball by Jayden Marles prior to Bowyer and Bradley trading passes to get Geare in the clear and, when he fired the ball toward goal where the Warriors goalkeeper again made a super save.

Soon after, the referee ended what had been a very good game between two well-matched teams. The Blues Man of the Match award went to Thomas Rowsell.

