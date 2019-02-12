Beverley hat-trick as Blues Under-14s net seven in home win

Oliver Bradley (right) leads a Brixington Blues U14 s attack in the 7-1 win over South Molton. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s were in fine form as they brushed aside the challenge of South Molton, beating the visitors 7-1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game was only a minute old when Jack Drew-Cull rifled Blues into the lead and then Joel Knott provided a pin-point cross for Ethan Beverley to make it 2-0 – and the game was still only in its second minute!

South Molton bounced back and looked to carry a threat, particularly on the break, but they got no change out of the Blues back line of Lewis Ayley, Jake Haggerty, Jack Drew-Cull and Haydon Simpson.

A neat interchange between Thomas Rowsell, Ben Gear and Joel Knott ended with Jayden Marles being denied by a smart save from the South Molton glovesman.

However, a third goal seemed inevitable and it duly arrived in the 15th minute with a long-range strike from Haydon Simpson nestling in the top corner of the net! Three became four for the Blues as Joel Knott executed a perfect lobbed finish and half-time arrived with the home side leading 4-0.

South Molton got a goal back early in the second half with a well-taken finish at the end of a slick counter-attack.

The four-goal margin was restored though when, after some enterprising play from skipper Jake Haggerty, Ethan Beverly netted his second of the game.

Beverley completed yet another hat-trick as he finished off a sweeping move involving Elliott Bowyer and Lewis Ayley.

The final goal came from an Oliver Bradley corner that was met by a fine leap from Joel Nott and his powerful header sailed into the back of the South Molton net.

The Blues Man of the Match award was shared between Haydon Simpson and Jayden Marles.