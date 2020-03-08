Beverley at the double as Town Under-16s win thriller at Hamlin

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s came out on top in their Exeter & District Youth League Division One top-of-the-table encounter with Hamlin, beating the Exeter side 5-4 on their own turf.

Town, who began the day second in the table, one place above Hamlin, fell behind to a 25th minute goal.

However, it took Town just four minutes to level when they got the better of the home teams 'high press' with a long diagonal ball that found Ethan Beverley and he rifled the ball home from 25 yards.

The goal gave Town the confidence to begin the move the ball around well on what as a difficult surface and they scored again with Beverley again the scorer, this time superbly chipping the home glovesman from a tight angle to see Town into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Two minutes into the second half and honours were once again even, but Town were soon ahead once more with Jack Draper rounding the Hamlin goalkeeper.

Back came the home side and, with two goals in quick succession it was they who led 4-3 as the game moved into its final 10 minutes.

Prompted from the technical area, Town increased the tempo of their game and, with Charlie Skinner and Olly Willis dominating the middle third of the pitch, an equaliser seemed only a matter of time.

It duly arrived, and came from the penalty spot with Brad Worthington drilling the kick home after the lively Tom Garland had been felled in the area.

Once level again, Town went in search of the winner and it came when Garland applied a clinical finish to seal a hard-earned, but richly deserved, 5-4 win.

Town are now seven points clear of the third placed team and, next up, is a Saturday (March 14) home game at Warren View where they will entertain Okehampton.