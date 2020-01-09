Bennett stars as Exmouth Town Under-18s make Devon Cup progress

Goal! Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s still have two hands firmly on the Devon Cup after this seasons crop of U18 players booked a berth in the second round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Totnes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

football football

The only goal of a close contest came in the 62nd minute when Ollie Holman drilled home a free-kick.

The Man of the Match honours went to one of the youngest players in the game, 15-year-old Harry Bennett who was making his Town debut and who produced a mature performance that belied his tender years.