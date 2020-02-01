Advanced search

Bennett hat-trick in Town Under-16s Sidmouth success

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 01 February 2020

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Town Under-16s were 5-1 winners when they entertained Sidmouth in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

The game's opening goal was a spectacular one and it came after just five minutes with a Tom Garland corner met with a bicycle kick at the far post by Harry Bennett.

Seven minutes later a similar source set up goal number two with centre back Brad Worthington heading home a Garland corner.

Town's midfield quartet of Jack Draper, Tom Garland, Olly Willis and Charlie Skinner, took charge of proceedings to ensure the home side stayed on the front foot and a third goal arrived before the break with Bennett netting his second, rifling home a penalty that was awarded for handball.

Town were not quite as sharp at the start of the second half and Sidmouth saw their chance to get back into the game, but they had no joy, particularly down the right flank thanks to a solid performance at left back from Seb Pope.

Right back Thomas King then made progress down his wing before crossing for Bennett to complete his hat-trick.

Sidmouth struck next with what proved to be a consolation, and they'd have netted a second but for a fine stop by Town glovesman Billy Worthington.

Erin Assleman completed the scoring in the final minute, turning home a Jack Draper cross.

That's three wins from three outings for the Town U16s who return to action on Saturday (February 8) when they host Feniton at Warren View.

