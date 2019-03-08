Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net five again Honiton Town

Exmouth Town Under-16s were handsome 5-0 winners when they took on Honiton Town in an Exeter & District Youth League Division One game.

For the first half hour of the contest the play was even-steven, but the deadlock was broken when Harry Bennett turned home a Charlie Skinner flick-on from a corner to put Town 1-0 ahead.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled with Jack Draper providing the assist and Bennett netting his second, this time rifling the ball home from 20 yards.

Town started the second half on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, after a slick passing move, Ethan Beverley slotted the ball under the Honiton goalkeeper after latching onto a superb pass from Erin Assleman.

Honiton attempted to hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive collective defending of Kian Davie, Seb Pope, Thomas King and Brad Worthington.

At the other end of the pitch, Charlie Skinner capped a superb midfield performance, heading home a Paddy McGuinness corner too make it 4-0.

The fifth and final goal owed much to the adventurous play of Tom Garlkand who was hauled down in the area and McGuinness stoked home the resultant spot kick.

This fine all-round team performance sees Town into third place in the table and they are back in action this Saturday (November 23) with a visit to Central AC.

