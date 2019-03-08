Advanced search

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net five again Honiton Town

PUBLISHED: 11:21 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 17 November 2019

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4254. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4254. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s were handsome 5-0 winners when they took on Honiton Town in an Exeter & District Youth League Division One game.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4257. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4257. Picture: Terry Ife

For the first half hour of the contest the play was even-steven, but the deadlock was broken when Harry Bennett turned home a Charlie Skinner flick-on from a corner to put Town 1-0 ahead.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled with Jack Draper providing the assist and Bennett netting his second, this time rifling the ball home from 20 yards.

Town started the second half on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, after a slick passing move, Ethan Beverley slotted the ball under the Honiton goalkeeper after latching onto a superb pass from Erin Assleman.

Honiton attempted to hit back, but they got little change out of the impressive collective defending of Kian Davie, Seb Pope, Thomas King and Brad Worthington.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4256. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4256. Picture: Terry Ife

At the other end of the pitch, Charlie Skinner capped a superb midfield performance, heading home a Paddy McGuinness corner too make it 4-0.

The fifth and final goal owed much to the adventurous play of Tom Garlkand who was hauled down in the area and McGuinness stoked home the resultant spot kick.

This fine all-round team performance sees Town into third place in the table and they are back in action this Saturday (November 23) with a visit to Central AC.

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4252. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4252. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4283. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4283. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4267. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4267. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net five again Honiton Town

Exmouth United U16's away at Cranbrook. Ref exsp 47 19TI 4254. Picture: Terry Ife

Muff Town Casuals going from strength to strength

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Plans to improve facilities at Clyst Valley Football Club get the go-ahead

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for illuminated McDonalds’ signs at Exmouth approved

Bideford McDonald's opens on Wednesday at Atlantic Park, Clovelly Road. Pictures: Sarah Howells

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth RFC and Withycombe all win on a super Saturday for local teams

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists