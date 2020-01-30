Advanced search

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net derby delight

PUBLISHED: 12:09 30 January 2020

Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game that Town won 3-2. Picture: ETFC

Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game that Town won 3-2. Picture: ETFC

Under-16 football in Exmouth is very much alive and kicking as was shown in Saturday's Exeter and District Youth League derby meeting between Exmouth United and Exmouth Town with Town taking the match honours after a 3-2 success.

In a high-tempo start, both teams sought to play on the front foot, but it was Town who struck first when, on the half hour, Ethan Beverley set up Harry Bennett to fire the ball home.

Town were then awarded a penalty when, after some dazzling footwork from Tom Garland, the teenager was fouled and Harry Bennett stepped up to drill the spot kick beyond the home glovesman to make it 2-0.

Just before the break, Sammy Pratt halved the deficit for this side with a close range finish for the sides to troop off at the interval with Town leading 2-1.

Play was not as fluent after the break, but Town bagged a third goal when Erin Assleman found Paddy McGuiness, who lobbed the United glovesman from a tight angle.

With 10 minutes remaining United were awarded a spot kick that Jared Guy rifled home and that set up a frenetic finish. However, as much as United pressed for an equaliser, the Town centre back pairing Alfie Jones and Brad Worthington kept them at arms length to see their side to a narrow, but deserved, 3-2 success.

This Saturday (February 1), Town Under-16s entertain Sidmouth Town at Warren View.

Drive 24