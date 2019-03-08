Advanced search

Ben Steer nets hat-trick as Exmouth Town win handsomely at Cribbs

PUBLISHED: 18:50 21 September 2019

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Aftre a run of cup matches, Exmouth Town resumed their Western League Premier Division campaign in a degree of genuine style as they travelled to Cribbs where they won 4-0.

It was Ben Steer who took the individual honours on another good day for the Southern Road men who made it three wins in seven days away from home.

Town took a 15th minute lead when Ace High crossed for Steer to score the opening goal.

Two goals in quick succession inside the opening five minutes of the second half put Town well in charge and their dominance was further underlined as Steer scored his third and Towns fourth on the hour mark.

OTHER RESULTS FROM THE WESTERN LEAGUE for September 21

Bradford Town 2, Street 3; Brislington 1, Buckland Athletic 3; Cadbury Heath 0, Odd Down (Bath) 0; Clevedon Town 4, Bridport 3; Hallen 2, Chipping Sodbury Town 0; Plymouth Parkway 3, Keynsham Town 3; Wellington 0, Bridgwater Town 3; Westbury United 2, Shepton Mallet 5

Town were watched by 64 at Cribbs. The top crowd on the day in the league was at Wellington (152) with Plymouth Parkway (149) a close second. The other 100 plus gate was at Bradford Town (117). The lowest attendance was the 42 at Cadbury Heath.

FA Cup news….Highworth, who put Town out of the FA Cup in the last round were dumped out of the competition themselves in the very next round for they lost 4-0 at Tavistock.

FA Vase news…..Portland United, who Town meet in the next round of the FA Vase - the tie being played at Southern Road on October 12, claimed a major FA Cup scalp today as they won 1-0 at Salisbury City to book a place in the next round.

Devon St Lukes Bowl news….Cullompton Rangers, who are at home to Town on Wednesday night in a Devon Bowl tie were in South West Peninsula League Premier East action today and they were held to a 2-2 draw at Brixham.

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

