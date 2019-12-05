Below-par Budleigh beaten again at Liverton

For the fourth successive visit, Budleigh Salterton returned from Liverton United having been beaten, writes Alan Beer.

In truth this was a most forgettable performance - bordering on the 'awful' - from the Robins, who played some decent enough football, albeit up to the final third where nothing went right!

In a good start to the game Budleigh were a whisker away from taking a fourth minute lead when a shot was deflected onto the post. However, that's as good as it got for the Greenway Lane men in terms of 'near things' on the home goal.

There was one gilt-edged chance and that came as early as the sixth minute, but, after some good work from Harry Gibbings the ball was cut back to Jake Chudley, who fired wide of the mark with the goal gaping!

The only goal of the game arrived two minutes into the second half with Sam Hebbes the scorer.

Sadly, from a Budleigh perspective, there was no serious response as time and time again some neat approach play came to nothing once the ball got close to, or indeed into, the final third!

Budleigh, who have now completed half of their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign, were back in action this midweek with a Wednesday night home game against Teignmouth and on Saturday (December 7), the Robins face a tough test when they travel to visit table-topping Newtown.