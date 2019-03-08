Advanced search

Battling Budleigh beaten at Ilfracombe Town

PUBLISHED: 08:40 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 10 April 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton went down 4-0 on their visit to Ilfracombe Town, but, and certainly not for the first time, the long journey home was made with the Robins feeling that they deserved to have got something out of the contest, writes Alan Beer.

The early exchanges were even-steven and it was Budleigh who fashioned the first ‘genuine’ scoring opportunity with a Matt Ansell pass setting up recent signing Tristan Courtney, who saw his fierce shot tipped over by the home glovesman.

On the half hour, Budleigh fell behind when experienced hit man Sam Box was afforded time and space to tuck the ball home.

Half-time arrived with the one goal separating the sides and, in truth, the first 45 minutes had seen Budleigh create the better chances!

Seven minutes into the second half the home lead was doubled and there was nothing the Robins could do about it as Dave Slade lifted a free-kick up and over the keeper and into the back of the net.

The game was effectively ended, as a contest, in the 68th minute when, in what was a well-constructed slick counter-attack, Box scored his second. The fourth goal, scored by Chris Roberts, came in the 80th minute with the home player netting from close range after the Budleigh defence failed to clear.

Late on, Simon Withers, arguably Budleigh’s top player on the day, was unlucky not to net when his strike was tipped over by the Ilfracombe glovesman.

This Saturday (April 13), Budleigh have a match day off, but they are in action on Good Friday morning when they entertain Sidmouth Town at Greenway Lane (11am).

After the derby on Good Friday, Budleigh will have one game remaining, that an April 27 trip to meet Waldon Athletic.

