Battishill at the double as Town Reserves win well at Clyst Valley

Exmouth Town Reserves were 5-0 winners when they made the short trip to Clyst Valley to contest a Macron League Premier Division fixture.

Town began with a good tempo to their game. They played some decent football and created some early chances, but were unable to find a finish to match good approach play.

The pressure mounted and eventually told as a Pete Eveleigh header put them ahead.

The lead was doubled before the break with a clinical finish from teenager Adam Wilkinson.

Town began the second half in similar fashion to how they started the match, but with one big difference – finishing!

Twice in the opening exchanges after the restart they scored with both goals netted by substitute Jake Battishill before the fifth and final goal – the pick of the bunch – a sweetly struck volley from Jack Furzer, completed the scoring.