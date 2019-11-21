Advanced search

Bate hat-trick as Exmouth United U14s make cup progress

PUBLISHED: 08:54 21 November 2019

Exmouth United Under-14s were 6-2 winners when they met Twyford Spartans in an Exeter & Youth League KO Cup tie.

In an entertaining contest both sides were quickly into their stride.

Twyford twice ballooned shots over the crossbar while, at the other end of the pitch, United's Harry Guy and Lewis Tose had near misses.

The deadlock was finally broken when a superb cross from Luca Brind was headed home by Tose. However, five minutes before the break Twyford restored parity.

The second half saw United begin well and they went on to be the dominant force. It was not all one-way, though, but the best efforts of Twyford to get onto the front foot were repelled by a strong defence and, when that was breached, the safe and confident goalkeeping of United glovesman Rossi McIntyre.

United regained the lead when a shot from Josh Poole was parried by the Twyford goalkeeper into the path of Cody Bate to finish and then scorer turned provider with an assist for Luca Brind to make it 3-1.

The impressive Bate then made it 4-1 and, after Jack Macdonald-Brown and Luca Brind both went close, Bate completed his hat-trick to make it 5-1.

The final United goal came from the penalty spot with Noah Fogwill rifling the ball home after Josh Poole was brought down.

Twyford had the final say with their second goal, but United were worthy winners.

