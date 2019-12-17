Advanced search

Bate and Brind net as Exmouth United U14s win well

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 17 December 2019

Exmouth United Under-14s wrapped up their league campaign ahead of Christmas with another outstanding team show as they defeated Stoke Hill Juniors 2-0.

In an entertaining first half, United dominated to such an extent that goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre was rarely called into action, though he did pull off one spectacular save.

At the other end of the pitch, United opened the Exeter-based side almost at will. Andy Maier, Lewis Tose, Luca Brind and Will Lavis all got shots away that were well saved by the Stoke Hill glovesman.

However, the pressure eventually told when a delightful pass from Cody Bate was taken on by Brind who then rifled it home and provider then turned scorer as Bate netted to make it 2-0 at half-time.

After the break, with the strong wind a feature of the match, Stoke Hill tried to hit back, but they got little change out of a disciplined United back in line in front of 'safe hands' McIntyre who did make a second sensational save to preserve his deserved clean sheet.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman's 'bold' move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over 'ringing the changes' scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City's Cat & Fiddle ground

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
