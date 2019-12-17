Bate and Brind net as Exmouth United U14s win well

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Exmouth United Under-14s wrapped up their league campaign ahead of Christmas with another outstanding team show as they defeated Stoke Hill Juniors 2-0.

In an entertaining first half, United dominated to such an extent that goalkeeper Rossi McIntyre was rarely called into action, though he did pull off one spectacular save.

At the other end of the pitch, United opened the Exeter-based side almost at will. Andy Maier, Lewis Tose, Luca Brind and Will Lavis all got shots away that were well saved by the Stoke Hill glovesman.

However, the pressure eventually told when a delightful pass from Cody Bate was taken on by Brind who then rifled it home and provider then turned scorer as Bate netted to make it 2-0 at half-time.

After the break, with the strong wind a feature of the match, Stoke Hill tried to hit back, but they got little change out of a disciplined United back in line in front of 'safe hands' McIntyre who did make a second sensational save to preserve his deserved clean sheet.