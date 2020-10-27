Bailey stars as Brixington Blues Under-13s defeat Okehampton

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s were 4-0 winners when they met Okehampton in an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Blues made a bright start and were close to scoring in the opening exchanges with Alex Haggerty finding Rohullah Mohammedi who saw his shot cannon back off the upright.

However, Blues did not have to wait long to open the scoring with Frazer Hossack starting a move that also involved Eden Woodhall before Haggerty fired the ball home to in the 21st minute.

Just two minutes later the lead was doubled with Ethan Slater providing the assist for a Mohammedi goal.

Owen Bailey then went close with a fine individual effort before Rory Macdonald beat to players and sends Finley Tucker away, but again the Okehampton goalkeeper made a fine save.

Just before the break, Finley Tucker played a long ball to Alfie Hurst and he played the ball inside for Tucker to rifle the ball home to make it 3-0.

There was still time before the break for harry Meaden, Frazer Hossack and Billy McBryan to link up prior to Eden Woodhall seeing his powerful strike tipped over.

After the break the Blues control continued and Slater took a pass from Conner Yabsley, but was denied by the goalkeeper.

At the other end of the pitch, harry Meaden made a five save to keep his clean sheet.

The final goal arrived in the 72nd minute and came from a Finley Tucker corner that was volleyed home by Brodie Frazer.

The Blues Man of the Match award went to Owen Bailey.