Atkinson at the double as East Budleigh sink Beer

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010140. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh battled back from a 2-1 deficit at the break to defeat visiting Beer Albion Reserves by the odd goal in five and bank another three points in their Macron League Division Three promotion push.

Budleigh began well and had the lead just ten minutes in. Liam Matthew had the first shot parried and when the ball eventually dropped to the edge of the box Hugo Demetre produced an accomplished finish.

Just three minutes later the visitors levelled from what was a hotly disputed penalty.

Despite the setback, the Jays were in the ascendency and the Beer backline were struggling to cope with the pace of Jacob Rice, who almost produced the perfect assist for Dan Atkinson, who headed wide.

Beer used the long ball on a number of occasions in the half and against the run of play from one such ball managed to grab a half-time lead. This gave Budleigh a wake-up call and they were back in the game five minutes after the re-start; Matt Jones with the cross and Dan Atkinson with the finish.

Budleigh struck again just three minutes later. Matthew and Liam West were both involved as Atkinson bagged his second and what turned out to be the winner.

In what was a battling last half hour, the away side should have scored on 76minutes, but Budleigh deservedly got the points.

Darren Everest produced a solid defensive display, Rice worked hard, but man of the match went to Demetre.

Budleigh will look to double up when they visit the same opponents on Saturday (March 16).