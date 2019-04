Antonio’s of Exmouth to welcome Exeter City star

Exeter City star Hiram Boateng will be at Antonios on Monday, April 15 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm where supporters will have the chnace to meet the player. Picture: ECFC Archant

Exeter City star Hiram Boateng is going to be visiting his sponsor, Antonio’s, 9, The Strand, Exmouth, EX81AB on Monday, April 15 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Hiram will be available for supporters to meet with him, get an autograph and have a picture.

All are very welcome to attend and, for more information, call, 01395 278771 or 07507 762954.