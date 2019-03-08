Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

PUBLISHED: 09:18 11 April 2019

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Archant

An astute change orchestrated by Brixington Blues Under-14 manager Dave Haggerty ensured that his side defeated Pinhoe Spartans 1-0 in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

Blues made a bright start and fashioned the game’s first scoring opportunity when a move that involved skipper Jake Haggerty, Jack Drew-Cull, Ben Geare and Ethan Beverley, ended with Oliver Bradley seeing his shot well saved by the Pinhoe goalkeeper.

The Exeter-based side hit back, but, as was the case for the whole game, they got little change out of a solid Blues defence in which Harrison Fox and Lewis Ayley combined well.

Beverley and Bradley both went close before Drew-Cull saw his powerful effort fly just wide of the mark.

The only goal of the game came at the end of a slick passing move that involved Jayden Marles, Haggerty and Beverley with the ball eventually arriving at the feet of Drew-Cull, who drilled it home.

The contest continued to be one of even-steven until Blues boss Haggerty introduced Reece Alexander to his midfield and the youngster immediately began to orchestrate things. Indeed, soon after he joined the action, Alexander set up Beverley for a chance that drew a fine save from the glovesman.

The Pinhoe goalkeeper then denied Elliott Bowyer as Blues closed the game out in a degree of comfort to deservedly bank the points.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Evening League presentation evening success

The Budleigh Falcons winners of the Budleigh Evening League Presentation night, knockout competition. Richard Cooper, Gerard McCarthy and Brian Crook with Paul Griffin, Budleigh Bowls Club indoor secretary. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Nomads secure third place with final outing win over Crediton

Charlie Garratt in the thick of the action for Exmouth Nomads during the win over Crediton 3rds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth Town supporters offered the chance to vote for their ‘Player of the Year’

Football on pitch

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Unforgettable new ways to experience Exmoor

Fishing and dining at Locanda on the Weir. Picture: Daniel Wildey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists