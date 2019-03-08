Advanced search

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

PUBLISHED: 09:37 07 April 2019

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

An astute change orchestrated by Brixington Blues Under-14 manager Dave Haggerty ensured that his side defeated Pinhoe Spartans 1-0 in an Easter and District Youth League meeting.

Blues made a bright start and fashioned the games first scoring opportunity when a move that involved skipper Jake Haggerty, Jack Drew-Cull, Ben Geare and Ethan Beverley, ended with Oliver Bradley seeing his shot well saved by the Pinhoe goalkeeper.

The Exeter-based side hit back, but, as was the case for the whole game, they got little change out of a solid Blues defence in which Harrison Fox and Lewis Ayley combined well.

Beverley and Bradley both went close before Drew-Cull saw his powerful effort fly just wide of the mark.

The only goal of the game came at the end of a slick passing move that involved Jayden Marles, Haggerty and Beverley with the ball eventually arriving at the feet of Drew-Cull, who drilled it home.

The contest continued to be one of even-steven until Blues boss Haggerty introduced Reece Alexander to his midfield and the youngster immediately began to orchestrate things. Indeed, soon after he joined the action, Alexander set up Beverley for a chance that drew a fine save from the glovesman.

The Pinhoe goalkeeper the denied Elliott Bowyer as Blues closed the game out in a degree of comfort to deservedly bank the points.

