Achref impresses as Otterton are held by Lympstone

PUBLISHED: 13:09 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 10 August 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Otterton and Lympstone played out a 1-1 draw in a well-contested pre-season friendly at Stantaway.

The Otters, fresh from a 2-1 win over Tipton the weekend before, were quickly into their stride.

However, so to were Lympstone as both sets of players also came to terms with the scorching conditions!”

Otterton manager Gary May gave starts to two of his new signings, Lee Mitchell and Jamie Cardwell and both made instant impacts and will provide some invaluable experience and additioanl quality to the Otterton ranks.

Lympstone struck first, netting from close range after a Simon Tuley back pass to keeper Josh Mclean found an unfortunate bobble as the keeper was about to clear.

Lympstone, with Chris Booker and Ben Channing impressing, presented a solid look across their back line and it was apparent that only something special would unlock their rear guard!

It came when a well flighted corner from Dale Roberts was met by a superb bullet header from Ghnami Achref.

This was a good work out for both teams with some impressive performances in both camps.

Otterton manager Gary May opted for goalscorer Ghnami Achref as Man of the Match.

Next up for Otterton is a match this coming weekend against Premier Division outfit Feniton.

