Ace High nets 20th goal of Exmouth Town season as title bid gathers momentum

Two goals in the opening fifteen minutes set Exmouth Town on the right path to record their 22nd second league victory of the season at Sticker last Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

Whilst the home club are still looking for their first victory of the season they battled hard without causing Town too many problems.

What was a major factor was the almost gale force wind blowing across the pitch making it extremely difficult to play with any cohesion or consistency.

Town opened the scoring on ten minutes. Good link-up play involving Aarron Denny and Jordan Harris allowed the latter to square the ball to Ace High to guide the ball home for his 20th league goal of the season.

Five minutes later a surging run from Kieran Willdigs saw him evade three tackles before setting up Harris to score via a deflection his10th goal for Town in 12 starts. As Town continued to dominate Harris had another effort narrowly miss before bringing an excellent save from the home ‘keeper.

A goal in the first minute after the break was again what Town would have wished for and Ben Steer duly obliged after the ball was only half cleared and he calmly passed the ball into the far bottom corner.

Any thoughts that Town would now go on and improve their goal difference were soon wishful thinking as a poor decision making in the defence led to Sticker scoring from a narrow angle with 51 minutes gone.

The game was now getting a little niggly with Town being drawn into a scrap, but they continued to make the better chances with High being denied by another good save and the referee and his assistant apparently being un-sighted when a clear handball in the penalty area, at least it was clear to everybody else, went unpunished.

With Plymouth Argyle losing at Saltash, Town have now opened up a five point lead at the top of the table but Tavistock were without a game.

Last Wednesday evening Town’s St Luke’s Cup tie with Argyle had to be abandon after the half-time break when the seas mist descended and you could not see from one side of the pitch to the other.

Scoreless at the time the match has been scheduled to be played on Tuesday March 12, but it is not clear if it will be played at Southern Road or at Coach Road Newton Abbot.

This Saturday (March 9) Town welcome Helston Athletic to Southern Road. The Cornish side are midtable but showed their capabilities two weeks ago when they came from two goals down to draw with Tavistock and they won 4-1 away last Saturday at Callington. Saturday’s kick-off is at 3pm.