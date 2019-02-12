Ace High nets 20th goal of Exmouth Town season as title bid gathers momentum

Exmouth Town top scorer Ace High in the thick of the action during Town's 4-0 Southern Road win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Two goals in the opening fifteen minutes set Exmouth Town on the right path to record their 22nd second league victory of the season at Sticker last Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whilst the home club are still looking for their first victory of the season they battled hard without causing Town too many problems.

What was a major factor was the almost gale force wind blowing across the pitch making it extremely difficult to play with any cohesion or consistency.

Town opened the scoring on ten minutes. Good link-up play involving Aarron Denny and Jordan Harris allowed the latter to square the ball to Ace High to guide the ball home for his 20th league goal of the season.

Five minutes later a surging run from Kieran Willdigs saw him evade three tackles before setting up Harris to score via a deflection his10th goal for Town in 12 starts. As Town continued to dominate Harris had another effort narrowly miss before bringing an excellent save from the home ‘keeper.

A goal in the first minute after the break was again what Town would have wished for and Ben Steer duly obliged after the ball was only half cleared and he calmly passed the ball into the far bottom corner.

Any thoughts that Town would now go on and improve their goal difference were soon wishful thinking as a poor decision making in the defence led to Sticker scoring from a narrow angle with 51 minutes gone.

The game was now getting a little niggly with Town being drawn into a scrap, but they continued to make the better chances with High being denied by another good save and the referee and his assistant apparently being un-sighted when a clear handball in the penalty area, at least it was clear to everybody else, went unpunished.

With Plymouth Argyle losing at Saltash, Town have now opened up a five point lead at the top of the table, but Tavistock were without a game.

The South West Peninsula League Premier Division table after the March 2, matches.

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 29 22 4 3 74 21 70

Plymouth Argyle 29 21 2 6 105 34 65

Tavistock 26 20 3 3 79 36 63

St Austell 27 19 3 5 80 47 60

Saltash United 24 15 4 5 63 31 49

Falmouth Town 28 14 4 10 64 40 46

Millbrook 31 14 4 13 56 60 46

Torpoint Athletic 29 13 6 10 67 52 45

Cullompton Rangers 26 13 4 9 42 32 43

Bodmin Town 24 12 4 8 55 42 40

Helston Athletic 25 10 5 10 41 38 35

Ivybridge Town 26 11 2 13 43 54 35

Newquay 29 9 4 16 44 70 31

Elburton Villa 24 8 4 12 42 53 28

Godolphin Atlantic 25 6 4 15 27 62 22

Callington Town 28 5 6 17 29 60 21

Camelford 30 5 2 23 45 78 17

Launceston 25 5 2 18 36 82 17

Sticker 31 0 5 26 20 120 5