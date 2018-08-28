Ace High back on the score sheet as Exmouth Town net clean sheet win in Cornwall

Exmouth Town won for the 16th time in their 22 South West Peninsula League Premier Division games this season, beating hosts Godolphin Town 3-0, writes John Dibsdall.

The game in Cornwall saw Town boss proceedings from the first whistle to the extent that Robbie Powell in the Town goal did not have to make a save all afternoon.

Three minutes in Ace High hit the post before Nathan Cooper and Aarron Denny squandered openings by taking the wrong option.

The breakthrough finally came on 27 minutes when a half-hit shot from Jordan Harris deceived the ‘keeper.

Town had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time when Max Gillard fired the ball home, but to the amazement of Town’s players and supporters, the ‘goal’ was disallowed for an alleged foul!

Five minutes into the second half and High finally broke his nine game scoring drought.

In a contest with the ‘keeper to claim a high bouncing ball there was only going to be one winner as High’s determination saw him head the ball over the ‘keeper and into the empty net.

It then became a matter of how many Town would score, but three inspired saves kept Town at bay and Cooper saw his fierce drive rebound from the crossbar.

Town finally scored the third goal their play deserved in the 82nd minute. Winning the ball from a Godolphin corner, a long pass found Harris who held up play until he passed inside to Karl Rickard and his first time cross was expertly tucked away at the far post by Callum Shipton. Having dominated midfield throughout the 90 minutes it was appropriate that Rickard and Shipton should combined to score an excellent goal. Thereafter Town eased to a very comfortable victory.

The win sees Town stay third in the table that is headed by Plymouth Argyle Reserves with their tally of 59 points from 25 games. Second are Tavistock with 53 points from 21 games and then it is Town with their tally to date of 51 points from 22 games.