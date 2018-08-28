Ace High at the double as Exmouth Town see off Launceston

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the game against Launceston, two-goal Ace High, with club president Joh Dibsdall (left) and chairman Stuart Shae. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Launceston on the final Saturday of January, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Indeed, had it not been for the heroics of the visiting glovesman and the woodwork the score line could easily have been doubled.

Launceston are in the process of rebuilding and their young side showed glimpses of good approach play, but apart from one free kick that thudded against the crossbar never threatened Town’s goal.

The opening goal came on six minutes when Jordan Harris headed a pin-point cross from Karl Rickman into the top corner and Town’s fans could be forgiven for thinking there would be plenty more goals to follow.

Nathan Cooper had an effort cleared off the goal line, Callum Shipton saw his left foot drive well saved and as Town dominated, the overworked ‘keeper did wonders to keep the score to 1-0 at the break.

Throughout the first half Town forced numerous corners, but had failed to make any of them count. That changed within five minutes of the restart. An Aarron Denny corner, an Ace High header and the lead was doubled. Five minutes later and the move was replicated for High to score his 22nd goal of the season.

On 70 minutes a Robbie Powell clearance found Harris wide on the right and his forceful run took him into the box but his strong shot hit the post to deny Powell a clear ‘assist’.

Ben Steer came on as a substitute, having re-joined the club from Bodmin and set up High who was denied his hat-trick by another fine save, but Town added a fourth when fellow substitute Dan Boere hammered home a half volley with seven minutes remaining.

With the game being played at times in quite atrocious conditions with the strong wind and heavy rain credit goes to both sides for playing the match in the right spirit and the sensible decisions taken by the referee including allowing the match to be completed despite calls from the opposition for it to be abandon.

Town are due to be in midweek action (Wednesday) against Plymouth Argyle in the St Lukes Bowl (kick-off 7.30pm). This is providing the floodlights have been repaired, and then, on Saturday, travel to Millbrook looking to complete the double over the Cornish side who they beat 4-1 at the beginning of January.

The task will not be easy as Millbrook have since completed back-to-back home wins over Camelford and Bodmin.