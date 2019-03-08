Abouelsaad nets his first goal and Brown his 100th as Blues U15s march on

Brixington Blues Under-15 skipper Jake Haggerty in action. Picture: DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-15s were 5-1 winners when they entertained Twyford Spartans in an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Blues were swiftly into their stride and took a seventh minute lead with skipper Jake Haggerty, Jack Drew-Cull and Oliver Bradley all involved in the build-up prior to Zac Brown scoring.

The lead did not last long as, from the re-start, a long ball split the Blues defence and the ball was rifled home to restore parity! Blues were stunned and it took a while for them to regain control of the encounter.

Luke Paramore saw a shot flash just wide, but, in an end-to-end passage of play, the Blues defence of Reece Alexander Haydon Simpson, Lewis Ayley and Under-14s player Jack McBryan, were equal to the best attacking intent shown by Twyford. Another player stepping up from the Under-14 team, Tyler Cunningham, set up a chance for Zac Brown, but his effort drew a fine save from the goalkeeper.

Blues regained the lead with a superb passing move that involved Lewis Ayley, Bradley, Paramore and Drew-Cull, with the latter hitting the crossbar before coming back out to Joel Knot and, when he crossed it back into the box, Drew-Cull applied a clinical finish. Early in the second half Haggerty, Paramore and Drew-Cull were all involved in a move that ended with Aly Abouelsaad netting his first Blues goal. It was soon 4-1 as Joel Knot scored and then, after Zac Brown had missed from the penalty spot, he atoned by scoring his 100th goal for Brixington Blues to complete the scoring.

The Blues Man of the Match award went to inspirational skipper Jake Haggerty.

Blues boss Jason Dean said: "I am so pleased and proud of the team, who are playing some great football right now and it was particularly pleasing to see a couple of the club's U14 players stepping up and looking so comfortable in the older age group."