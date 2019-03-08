Aaron Denny wins Exmouth Town 'Player of the Month' award

Exmouth Town's Aaron Denny in action against Wellington. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

Aaron Denny is the winner of the Exmouth Journal 'October Exmouth Town Player of the Month' award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We received over 2,000 votes through our online poll and the midfielder came out on top after receiving 38 per cent of the votes.

In second place was central defender Dave Rowe with 30 per cent and completing the 'top four' were, Karl Rickard, who took third and Callum Shipton, who was fourth.

Following the undoubted success of this inaugural vote, we shall be conducting an online poll to recognise the Town 'Player of the Month' throughout the remainder of the campaign.