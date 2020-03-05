Advanced search

50 days to go: Exmouth Town seek high finish

PUBLISHED: 14:28 05 March 2020

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With 50 days to go between now and the end of the season, Exmouth Town are looking to finish strongly in their Toolstation Western League campaign.

They have 16 games left between now and the April 25 deadline and currently sit in fifth, five points behind leaders Plymouth Parkway.

March is a month mixed with games against teams in the lower depths in the league but also three clashes against the top two.

Town must play second-placed Bradford Town twice in the month starting with a midweek trip to Trowbridge Road on March 11.

A week later and it is another midweek trip game but this time they play host to league leaders Plymouth Parkway.

If Town come through this period still in the promotion chase, they will be confident going into their April fixtures.

During the entire month, they only play one team currently above them and face bottom side Odd Town.

The final two months of the campaign will also be a test of the players' fitness with the team having a week off between games just once.

A particularly gruelling run comes in April when Town play on the 13th, 15th, 18th and 21st.

It remains tight at the top with the top six separated by six points.

If Town want to move up the table, they will be hoping to capitalise on their home record where they have yet to lose in the league this campaign.

Their run-in begins this Saturday with the visit of Chipping Sodbury Town at Southern Road.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Exmouth Journal to see how Town get on and also make sure to visit www.exmouthjournal.co.uk.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

50 days to go: Exmouth Town seek high finish

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood risk causes chaos on the railway as lines reopen between Exeter and Yeovil – delays expected

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

FA rejects request to extend league season

Wembley Stadium, home of the FA

Devon FA issue handshake advice following coronavirus outbreak

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

East Devon MP calls for Government investment after collapse of Flybe

East Devon MP has reacted to the news that Flybe has ceased trading. Picture: Simon Jupp/Daniel Wilkins
Drive 24