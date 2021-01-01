Further football suspensions

Published: 1:29 PM January 1, 2021

Following the suspension of football in the Western League and Peninsula League, other competitions have also announced similar measures.

The Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League has postponed all games for January 2 and January 9, with a review planned in time for a decision to be made on fixtures scheduled for January 16.

The Joma Devon and Exeter Football League has also suspended all fixtures with immediate effect. The league will review the situation in a fortnight to assess the possibility of resuming matches on January 23.