Fixtures released for the new Peninsula League season

The new South-West Peninsula League season will kick-off on Friday, August 5, when Crediton United will host Newton Abbot Spurs.

On the Saturday, Axminster host Torrington, Honiton travel to last season’s runners-up, Brixham, Cullompton are at home to Bovey Tracey and Holsworthy make the long trip to Dartmouth.

Elmore welcome Torridgeside, league newcomers Bridport are away to Ivybridge, Okehampton host Elburton and Teignmouth make their SWPL debut at Plymouth Marjon. Sidmouth have no game on the opening weekend but will play their first game at home to Marjon on August 13.

Skipping forward to Boxing Day and there is a fascinating North Devon showdown with Torrington at home to Torridgeside, while East Devon eyes will be on Sidmouth v Honiton. On December 27, Axminster v Bridport and Elmore v Cullompton should be terrific festive matches.

One thing guaranteed, it will be another fabulous season of twists and turns in Peninsula football.