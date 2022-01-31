Five successive wins raises Town title hopes

A stunning second-half performance saw Exmouth Town blow Bitten away to record their fifth straight victory and maintain the pressure on leaders Tavistock at the top of the Western League Premier Division.

Town started brightly with Aarron Denny forcing a fine diving side inside five minutes. As Town maintained the pressure, Ben Steer and Denny again asked questions with the ‘keeper saving well and the home defence managing to scramble the rebounds away.

Going forward, the home side looked dangerous but Town were solid at the back and Chris Wright was rarely troubled. But, such is the game of football, Town went into the break a goal down. After Nathan Cooper was “fouled” in the box the referee waved play on and Bitton broke quickly to score on 43 minutes.

The second half started in a similar vein to the first with Town on the front foot and Callum Shipton this time testing the ‘keeper. Exmouth pressure finally told on 56 minutes. Cooper was again fouled in the penalty area and this time the penalty was awarded with leading scorer Jordan Harris burying the spot-kick into the corner.

Town began to play free-flowing football of the highest order and were rewarded when Steer rounded off one such move with a fine right-foot drive and sixty seconds later a deft flick from Harris saw Town score three in six minutes.

Town’s supporters, who made up at least half of the 85 crowd, had to wait until the final minute for Harris to complete his third hat-trick of the season with a rasping right foot drive and score in his seventh consecutive game.

With Tavistock dropping points for the second consecutive game, Town are now ten points behind the leaders with three games in hand. The sides are due to meet at Southern Road on March 12.

Mousehole kept up their challenge with a 3-2 victory over Buckland Athletic and are currently 13 points adrift of the top spot but do have five games in hand. As the fixture list stands, Town are due to host Mousehole on the last day of the season.

Jordan Harris of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



