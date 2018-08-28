Five clubs and a putter success for Chris Abraham

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5399. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The latest competition at East Devon was a Saturday five clubs and a putter, writes Paul Willoughby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The maximum number of clubs a golfer is allowed to carry in his bag is 14, ranging from the driver to bash the ball down the fairway (always satisfying when you do – regardless of what you do thereafter!) to a lob wedge for delicate little chips over a beckoning bunker by the green. All the clubs in between are for those middle shots so theoretically a golfer can take the same swing with every shot and just rely on the angle of the clubhead to make the ball go a long way or a short distance. Easy peasy.

Then some charlie suggests the format for this competition should be five clubs and a putter (Aaaaargh!) so what clubs do you take and what do you leave in your car?

You can bet that the club you really need for a particular shot is in your car and the club you’ve chosen isn’t really what you want at all.

But all is not lost – the adaptability of the golfer comes to the fore and, like our golfing ancestors (who didn’t have the club choice we have now), he chips with a seven iron, takes a pitching wedge from the bunker and within a few holes realises he can still play the game by adapting his swing rather than choosing a different club.

This was an excellent competition format and reminded the golfers what an outstanding bunch they/we are.

There was a lot of laughter; every single one of the contestants at some stage complained they didn’t have the right club for the shot, but they managed and at least one with considerable success. The weather was damp and windy – a true English December – but notwithstanding the inclement conditions, Bob Dawson from Division Two had an exceptional 41 points – five clear of his nearest rival in the other two divisions. Well done, Bob. The scores were as follows:-

Division One: 1, Chris Abraham, 36 points (8); 2, Russell Corney, 35 (5); 3, David Watson, 34 (7); 4, John May, 34 (8).

Division 2: 1, Bob Dawson, 41 (12); 2, Richard Tate, 36 (12);3, David Harrison, 33 (12); 4, Chris Taunton, 33 (10); 5.

Division 3: 1, Neil Rice, 35 (14); 2, Kelly Hughes, 35 (19); 3, Howard Clark, 35 (14); 4, Robin Drake, 35 (19).

There were nine twos sharing a pot of £131 – Kevin Jennings scored two of them; you do the maths!