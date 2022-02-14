First minute goal just enough for Exmouth Town

For the second week running Town scored in the opening minute of the match, but this time a dogged performance saw them hold on to their slender lead to avenge a previous 1-0 defeat by Shepton Mallet in the FA Vase.

Callum Shipton slipped a quick pass to Ethan Slater and then Ace High, who lifted the ball over the defence for Levi Landricombe to race clear and score at the second attempt on his League debut. Is it ever too early to score?

For the following 90-plus minutes a combination of fine defending, with Dave Rowe outstanding, plus some good fortune and important saves from MOM Chris Wright saw Town come away with all three points in an absorbing contest.

The Mallet hit the woodwork twice, had efforts cleared off the line but couldn’t quite force the ball into the net. For their part, Town also had chances to increase their lead with Landricombe, High and Ben Steer all bringing saves from the visiting glovesman.

Exmouth also hit the woodwork in the unlikeliest of fashion. In the 32nd minute, Town were awarded a free-kick five yards into their opponents half. With everyone prepared for the cross into the penalty area, up stepped Max Gillard to deliver, only to slip as he made contact with the ball that then kept a straight course to hit the outside of the post and rebound to safety.

With Mousehole drawing at Clevedon, Town are now two points clear in second place although the Cornish side do have two games in hand. Tavistock maintained their lead with a 3-0 win over Brislington. This Saturday, Town are home to Wellington.

A crowd of 235 on Saturday has seen Town pass the 4,000 (4,234) mark this season at Southern Road, averaging 264 in the 16 matches in all competitions, a high of 450 against Bridport and a low of 157 against Buckland Athletic in a St Lukes Bowl match. By comparison, 2,420 have watched Town on the road, also in 16 games, an average of 151, the highest being 439 at Bridgwater with only 72 at Cadbury Heath.

Exmouth's Ben Steer gets the better of his Shepton Mallet counterpart - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Exmouth goalscorer Levi Landricombe is pursued by a Shepton Mallet defender - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Exmouth's Aarron Denny looks to set up another attack - Credit: Gerry Hunt



