Cup win but first league defeat in nine for Exmouth Town

There were mixed results for Exmouth Town in the last week with a Wednesday evening 3-0 victory over Wellington in the Les Phillips Cup followed by a 3-2 defeat at Cadbury Heath last Saturday.

Town had won seven and drawn one of their eight games, but were undone by a sloping pitch, driving wind and a very determined opposition, although Exmouth were ahead within the first minute, with a Ben Steer corner turned in by Aaron Denny.

An uncharacteristic error when trying to play out from the back that gifted “The Heathens” their equaliser with only six minutes played before, on 20 minutes, Town restored their lead. Nathan Cooper saw his header cleared but from the resulting Denny corner Cooper this time powered his header off the underside of the bar into the net.

The home side came out firing at the start of the second half and hit the crossbar with three minutes played but made no mistake four minutes later. Whilst the shot took a deflection it was the fact there was no challenge that gave the scorer ample opportunity to shoot.

Seven minutes later and the Cadbury Heath No 9, Ali Boyer, made it a debut to remember completing his hat trick. Despite Town trying to push forward there was little intensity about their play and the home defence were never really troubled to hold on to their lead.

On Wednesday evening Town welcomed Wellington to contest the first round of a revamped Les Phillips Cup (League knock out Cup).

On the stroke of half-time, Nathan Cooper took full advantage of some slack defending to give Town a narrow lead. The introduction on 66 minutes of debutant substitute Levi Landricombe proved to be the catalyst for a comfortable victory.

Harris charged down a clearance and Landricombe was on hand to volley home the loose ball from fully 40 yards. Three minutes later a Cooper cross, a lay off by Harris, a left foot volley and another gaol by Landricombe to add to his impressive tally in non-league football.

This Saturday Town welcome Shepton Mallet to Southern Road.