Finest display of the season for Exmouth Town

Published: 7:11 PM October 24, 2021

Exmouth Town travelled back from Saltash last Saturday having produced arguably their best performance of the season.

Manager Kevin Hill’s selection plans had been rocked by holiday and late withdrawals and travelled down the A38 without defenders Tom Gardner and James Richards, leading goal scorer Jordan Harris, ever-present goalkeeper Robbie Powell, and other squad regulars.

Their hosts, full of confidence on the back of successive victories over title contenders Bitton and Shepton Mallet, made the perfect start when a driven low cross was deflected for an own goal.

The next ten minutes saw Town defending in depth but they gradually settled and began to have their share in possession with Callum Shipton prominent in midfield.

Gradually, Town started to push forward and a long ball from Max Gillard deceived the home defence allowing Morgan Cullen, making his first start of the season, to latch on to the loose ball and calmly lob the outrushing ‘keeper.

You may also want to watch:

Level at the break Town came out for the second half and were quickly on the front foot and deservedly went ahead five minutes into the half.

Ben Steer found space and his cross to the far post was turned home by Mark Lever. For the neutral, this was an excellent game to watch with both sides looking to play good football.

Chris Wright showed all of his experience as he made one crucial save and Gillard was in the right place to clear one effort of the line. As Saltash were getting on top, a quick break saw Aarron Denny race into the penalty box and was brought down but his penalty kick was well saved.

Back came the hosts and Town were indebted to Karl Riddell clearing off the line before Steer raced clear of the defence but the home glovesman was equal to the task.

As the clock ticked down, all too slowly for Town fans who had again made the trip in their numbers, Saltash created a couple of half chances that came to nothing and, at the final whistle, Town had recorded a 2-1 victory their endeavours, teamwork and discipline fully deserved.

Exmouth Town Mark Lever - Credit: Exmouth Town FC



